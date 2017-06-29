New United Airlines headache: Mom of infant who overheated on flight hires attorney

The Federal Aviation Administration does not have regulations on how hot it can be inside an airplane cabin, and now a Colorado mother whose infant overheated on a delayed plane has hired an attorney to push her case. Emily France, the mother whose 4-month-old son overheated on a United Airlines flight June 22 in Denver, said she does not want other mothers and babies to endure a lengthy delay in a hot cabin after her baby had to be rushed by ambulance to an emergency room.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacifica Tribune.