Navigation system problems grounds two flights in Medford
Allegiant Air customers hit some turbulence in their travel plans on Thursday. An outgoing plane to Los Angeles had to come back to the Rogue Valley, after the aircraft's navigation system hit a problem.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.
Comments
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|So DOT, FAA & Congress are going allow AA to sh...
|Thu
|glasspilot
|3
|Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein...
|May 26
|Capt
|1
|Note to Muslims and Islam
|May 25
|OldCapt
|19
|Australia rejected Qantas request for $2.7 B loan (Mar '14)
|May 25
|william Gregg
|3
|Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar...
|May 25
|Gremlin
|9
|Gay couple accuses SouthwestAirlines of discrim...
|May 23
|Grant
|1
|Revoke Muslim Countries landing rights in Weste...
|May 23
|Libs blood on han...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC