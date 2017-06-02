Morristown superintendent praises Uni...

Morristown superintendent praises United Airlines for repaying class

School Superintendent Douglas McQueer is praising United Airlines for going above and beyond what he expected the company to do in rectifying a situation that occurred when a cancelled flight left a group of Morristown Central School students with no way to go on their senior trip and facing the potential loss of more than $20,000. A customer service representative for United Airlines has apologized to students and staff at Morristown Central School District, and confirmed that the airline company will in fact pay for all past expenses related to the failed class trip to Puerto Rico.

