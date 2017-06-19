Market Close: NZ shares touch new record as Air NZ flies to 16-year high; Spark, Ryman weigh

New Zealand shares touched a new record as Air New Zealand rose to a 16-year high, but finished the day flat as weaker blue chip stocks including Ryman Healthcare, Spark New Zealand and Auckland International Airport weighed on the bourse. The S&P/NZX 50 index dipped 5.5 points, or 0.07 percent, to 7586.53, having touched a new intraday record 7613.19.

