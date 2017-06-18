Mark B. Dunkerley Sells 18,000 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) Stock
Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. insider Mark B. Dunkerley sold 18,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $966,780.00.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looks like Swiftflight buys Eastern
|Jun 16
|Merger Mania
|2
|Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar...
|Jun 13
|OldCapt
|14
|Jaime King Boycotts United Airlines following d...
|Jun 8
|lin
|3
|Severing Qatar diplomatic ties a good thing.
|Jun 5
|Google YouTube
|1
|Southwest Airlines prepares for more growth wit...
|Jun 3
|CaptJoe767
|1
|So DOT, FAA & Congress are going allow AA to sh...
|Jun 1
|glasspilot
|3
|Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein...
|May 26
|Capt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC