Korean Air, Delta JV offer closer connectivity in Pacific
Korean Air has been making aggressive moves to expand its operation in the US, most recently by joining hands with Delta Air Lines to offer more efficient connectivity between Asia and the United States through merging the two airlines' operations in the Pacific. On June 23, the two Skyteam airlines sealed the joint venture agreement at a ceremony in Los Angeles.
