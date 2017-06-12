JetBlue Vacations and Utrip Launch Artificial Intelligence-Based Trip Planning Portal
Customers Can Build Their Personalized Hour-by-Hour Vacation Itinerary With JetBlue Flights, Hotels and Amenities, In Just a Few Minutes -- -- Utrip Leverages AI Technology and Local Expertise to Help Travelers Discover Must-See Sites, Activities, Events and Restaurants at Their Destination -- -- New Partnership Is a Step Forward in JetBlue Vacations' Effort to Create a True One-Stop Shop for Seamless Travel -- )--JetBlue Vacations and Utrip today announced a partnership that helps travelers create a personalized, hour-by-hour vacation itinerary - including JetBlue flights, hotels and other amenities - online in just a few minutes.
