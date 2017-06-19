Institute of Directors guns for SAA's #DuduMyeni
The Institute of Directors in Southern Africa said on Tuesday that the South African Airways board and chairperson must fulfil their duties at this critical juncture. This comes after the Mail & Guardian last week reported that SAA chair, Dudu Myeni, had recently missed several special board meetings, and that her colleagues on the board were taking legal advice in this regard.
