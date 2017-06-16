Imperial Capital Weighs in on Spirit ...

Imperial Capital Weighs in on Spirit Airlines, Inc.'s Q2 2017 Earnings

14 hrs ago

Spirit Airlines, Inc. - Research analysts at Imperial Capital decreased their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for Spirit Airlines in a research report issued on Wednesday. Imperial Capital analyst M. Derchin now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.26.

