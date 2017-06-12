If The Laptop Ban Goes Through, Will US-Based Airlines Mimic Gulf Carriers?
After landing itself in court following an immigration ban on select predominantly Muslim countries, the Trump administration announced it would block laptops and large electronic devices from the cabins of U.S.-bound direct flights originating from 10 airports in the Middle East and North Africa. This would affect about 350 flights per week that originate from these countries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Benzinga.
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looks like Swiftflight buys Eastern
|Fri
|Merger Mania
|2
|Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar...
|Jun 13
|OldCapt
|14
|Jaime King Boycotts United Airlines following d...
|Jun 8
|lin
|3
|Severing Qatar diplomatic ties a good thing.
|Jun 5
|Google YouTube
|1
|Southwest Airlines prepares for more growth wit...
|Jun 3
|CaptJoe767
|1
|So DOT, FAA & Congress are going allow AA to sh...
|Jun 1
|glasspilot
|3
|Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein...
|May 26
|Capt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC