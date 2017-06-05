Human error could have caused British Airways IT crash, boss admits

The IT shutdown which left 75,000 bank holiday travellers stranded may have been caused by human error, airline boss Willie Walsh has suggested. Mr Walsh, chief executive of BA owner International Airlines Group , said the actions of an engineer who disconnected and then reconnected a power supply to the data centre in "an uncontrolled and uncommanded fashion" may be central to a newly-ordered independent investigation.

