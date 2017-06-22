Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley
's stock had its "underweight" rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the transportation company's stock, down from their previous price objective of $52.00.
