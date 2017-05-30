Grapevine: United Airlines going long...

Grapevine: United Airlines going long with Boeing 787

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

Boeing delivered the first 787-9 Dreamliner assembled at its North Charleston plant to United Airlines in March 2015. The Chicago-based carrier plans to tap its growing fleet of 787s to handle the longest flight originating to or from the U.S. File/Provided Boeing delivered the first 787-9 Dreamliner assembled at its North Charleston plant to United Airlines in March 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Airlines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Severing Qatar diplomatic ties a good thing. 2 hr Google YouTube 1
News Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar... Sun Rainbow Kid 15
News Southwest Airlines prepares for more growth wit... Sat CaptJoe767 1
So DOT, FAA & Congress are going allow AA to sh... Jun 1 glasspilot 3
News Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein... May 26 Capt 1
Note to Muslims and Islam May 25 OldCapt 19
News Australia rejected Qantas request for $2.7 B loan (Mar '14) May 25 william Gregg 3
See all Airlines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Airlines Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Climate Change
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,401 • Total comments across all topics: 281,537,913

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC