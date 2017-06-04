Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (GOL) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine
GOL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.
