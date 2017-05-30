Five new nonstop flights to take off in Spokane this summer - Fri, 02 Jun 2017 PST
Five new nonstop flights between Spokane International Airport and cities across the country take off this summer, beginning Sunday when Southwest Airlines launches daily service to San Diego. The seasonal flight will be available until Aug. 31. The additions bring the number of nonstop flights to Spokane to 16. Nonstop service already is available to Boise, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Oakland, Phoenix, Portland, Salt Lake City and Seattle.
