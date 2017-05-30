Five new nonstop flights to take off ...

Five new nonstop flights to take off in Spokane this summer - Fri, 02 Jun 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Five new nonstop flights between Spokane International Airport and cities across the country take off this summer, beginning Sunday when Southwest Airlines launches daily service to San Diego. The seasonal flight will be available until Aug. 31. The additions bring the number of nonstop flights to Spokane to 16. Nonstop service already is available to Boise, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Oakland, Phoenix, Portland, Salt Lake City and Seattle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Airlines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Southwest Airlines prepares for more growth wit... 14 hr CaptJoe767 1
So DOT, FAA & Congress are going allow AA to sh... Jun 1 glasspilot 3
News Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein... May 26 Capt 1
Note to Muslims and Islam May 25 OldCapt 19
News Australia rejected Qantas request for $2.7 B loan (Mar '14) May 25 william Gregg 3
News Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar... May 25 Gremlin 9
News Gay couple accuses SouthwestAirlines of discrim... May 23 Grant 1
See all Airlines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Airlines Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,183 • Total comments across all topics: 281,497,545

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC