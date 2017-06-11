First black chief pilot at a major airline retires
Nobody at Southwest told Louis Freeman he would be the first black pilot in the airline's history when he was hired in 1980. "It never occurred to me," Freeman says, "but when I got here I was the only pilot of color - it didn't take long to figure out."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jaime King Boycotts United Airlines following d...
|Jun 8
|lin
|3
|Severing Qatar diplomatic ties a good thing.
|Jun 5
|Google YouTube
|1
|Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar...
|Jun 4
|Rainbow Kid
|15
|Southwest Airlines prepares for more growth wit...
|Jun 3
|CaptJoe767
|1
|So DOT, FAA & Congress are going allow AA to sh...
|Jun 1
|glasspilot
|3
|Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein...
|May 26
|Capt
|1
|Note to Muslims and Islam
|May 25
|OldCapt
|19
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC