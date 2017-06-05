Federal investigators blame pilots in wrong-airport landing
Federal authorities have blamed pilot error for a Delta Air Lines jet with 130 passengers landing at the wrong airport in South Dakota last year, noting that the flight crew had been cautioned that the two airports are close and easy to confuse. Delta Flight 2845 from Minneapolis landed July 7 at Ellsworth Air Force Base, about 6 miles northwest of the intended destination, Rapid City Regional Airport.
