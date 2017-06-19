Etihad Airways and China Southern Air...

Etihad Airways and China Southern Airlines Announce Codeshare Partnership

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, and China Southern Airlines, Asia's largest airline, have announced a new codeshare partnership, which comes into effect on 22 June 2017. This increases the number of codeshare agreements operated by the Abu Dhabi-based airline to 53. Under the agreement, China Southern Airlines will put its 'CZ' code on Etihad Airways' daily services between Beijing /Shanghai /Chengdu and Abu Dhabi.

