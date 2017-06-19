Etihad Airways and China Southern Airlines Announce Codeshare Partnership
Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, and China Southern Airlines, Asia's largest airline, have announced a new codeshare partnership, which comes into effect on 22 June 2017. This increases the number of codeshare agreements operated by the Abu Dhabi-based airline to 53. Under the agreement, China Southern Airlines will put its 'CZ' code on Etihad Airways' daily services between Beijing /Shanghai /Chengdu and Abu Dhabi.
