Dozens injured after violent turbulence rocks flight

Passengers aboard an overnight flight from Paris to China got a rude awakening on Sunday when their aircraft hit heavy turbulence en route to China. Twenty-six people aboard China Eastern Airlines Flight MU774 were injured after their plane hit a pocket of rough air on its way into the Yunnan capital of Kunming, at least one of whom claims he was fearful for his life during the ordeal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.