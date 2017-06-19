Dozens injured after violent turbulence rocks flight
Passengers aboard an overnight flight from Paris to China got a rude awakening on Sunday when their aircraft hit heavy turbulence en route to China. Twenty-six people aboard China Eastern Airlines Flight MU774 were injured after their plane hit a pocket of rough air on its way into the Yunnan capital of Kunming, at least one of whom claims he was fearful for his life during the ordeal.
