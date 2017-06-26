Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Stake Decreased by California Public Employees Retirement System
California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. by 12.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,505,500 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 214,400 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looks like Swiftflight buys Eastern
|Sat
|Merger Mania
|4
|Ed Goldman: Has my idea for dual-exit airline d...
|Jun 22
|Done
|4
|B757 B767 Common type rating - GENIUS or Obsol...
|Jun 20
|Soup Nazi
|4
|17.5" 18.0" Seat Y. Folks that is NOT changing.
|Jun 19
|Fatigued A320 B737
|1
|Boeing 757 737 replacement NSA talk... Where is...
|Jun 19
|C SERIES its called
|2
|Boeing launches new 73 Crampliner
|Jun 19
|Yawn
|1
|Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar...
|Jun 13
|OldCapt
|14
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC