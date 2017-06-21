Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Position ...

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Position Cut by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. by 97.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,675 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 286,225 shares during the period.

