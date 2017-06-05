Commission moves to simplify complaints, compensation against non-EU airlines
Under the new regulation, a complaint can be filed with the European Commission by an EU-based carrier, a group of carriers or a member state. [ Eric Prado/Flickr ] The European Commission adopted a package of regulations on Thursday which will provide EU airlines with a simpler, more efficient way to file complaints concerning state subsidies and other unfair competition measures against third countries and their operators.
