Colorado Springs mayor: Support Frontier flights and airline will add more cities

Mayor John Suthers addresses the media after Frontier Airlines announced five new direct flights from the Colorado Springs Airport on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers praised Frontier Airlines Monday for launching seasonal flights to five new cities over the next month and told community leaders and passengers that if they use these flights, Frontier will make them permanent additions to its schedule and add more routes.

