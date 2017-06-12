Colorado Springs mayor: Support Front...

Colorado Springs mayor: Support Frontier flights and airline will add more cities

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

Mayor John Suthers addresses the media after Frontier Airlines announced five new direct flights from the Colorado Springs Airport on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers praised Frontier Airlines Monday for launching seasonal flights to five new cities over the next month and told community leaders and passengers that if they use these flights, Frontier will make them permanent additions to its schedule and add more routes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Airlines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jaime King Boycotts United Airlines following d... Jun 8 lin 3
Severing Qatar diplomatic ties a good thing. Jun 5 Google YouTube 1
News Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar... Jun 4 Rainbow Kid 15
News Southwest Airlines prepares for more growth wit... Jun 3 CaptJoe767 1
So DOT, FAA & Congress are going allow AA to sh... Jun 1 glasspilot 3
News Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein... May 26 Capt 1
Note to Muslims and Islam May 25 OldCapt 19
See all Airlines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Airlines Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,544 • Total comments across all topics: 281,725,600

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC