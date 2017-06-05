Colorado Springs airfares falling with return of Frontier Airlines

At a press conference Tuesday, January 12, 2016, left to right, Director of Aviation Dan Gallagher, Frontier Airlines President Barry Biffle and Mayor John Suthers announced that Frontier will begin flying non-stop flights to Las Vegas from the Colorado Springs Airport beginning in April. Photo by Mark Reis, The Gazette The return of Frontier Airlines to Colorado Springs has helped to dramatically lower fares in Colorado Springs - the average fare in the fourth quarter of 2016 fell 11.5 percent from the final quarter of 2015 - a trend likely to accelerate as the carrier adds flights in the next month to five more cities.

