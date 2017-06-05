Colorado Springs airfares falling wit...

Colorado Springs airfares falling with return of Frontier Airlines

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

At a press conference Tuesday, January 12, 2016, left to right, Director of Aviation Dan Gallagher, Frontier Airlines President Barry Biffle and Mayor John Suthers announced that Frontier will begin flying non-stop flights to Las Vegas from the Colorado Springs Airport beginning in April. Photo by Mark Reis, The Gazette The return of Frontier Airlines to Colorado Springs has helped to dramatically lower fares in Colorado Springs - the average fare in the fourth quarter of 2016 fell 11.5 percent from the final quarter of 2015 - a trend likely to accelerate as the carrier adds flights in the next month to five more cities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Airlines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jaime King Boycotts United Airlines following d... Jun 8 lin 3
Severing Qatar diplomatic ties a good thing. Jun 5 Google YouTube 1
News Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar... Jun 4 Rainbow Kid 15
News Southwest Airlines prepares for more growth wit... Jun 3 CaptJoe767 1
So DOT, FAA & Congress are going allow AA to sh... Jun 1 glasspilot 3
News Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein... May 26 Capt 1
Note to Muslims and Islam May 25 OldCapt 19
See all Airlines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Airlines Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. Microsoft
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,193 • Total comments across all topics: 281,676,328

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC