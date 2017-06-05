Colorado Springs airfares falling with return of Frontier Airlines
At a press conference Tuesday, January 12, 2016, left to right, Director of Aviation Dan Gallagher, Frontier Airlines President Barry Biffle and Mayor John Suthers announced that Frontier will begin flying non-stop flights to Las Vegas from the Colorado Springs Airport beginning in April. Photo by Mark Reis, The Gazette The return of Frontier Airlines to Colorado Springs has helped to dramatically lower fares in Colorado Springs - the average fare in the fourth quarter of 2016 fell 11.5 percent from the final quarter of 2015 - a trend likely to accelerate as the carrier adds flights in the next month to five more cities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jaime King Boycotts United Airlines following d...
|Jun 8
|lin
|3
|Severing Qatar diplomatic ties a good thing.
|Jun 5
|Google YouTube
|1
|Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar...
|Jun 4
|Rainbow Kid
|15
|Southwest Airlines prepares for more growth wit...
|Jun 3
|CaptJoe767
|1
|So DOT, FAA & Congress are going allow AA to sh...
|Jun 1
|glasspilot
|3
|Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein...
|May 26
|Capt
|1
|Note to Muslims and Islam
|May 25
|OldCapt
|19
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC