China's Xi Arrives to Mark Hong Kong Anniversary

China's President Xi Jinping was greeted by supporters waving red Hong Kong and Chinese flags as he arrived Thursday to mark two decades since China took control of the former British colony. Xi's Air China plane touched down at midday for a three-day visit, which culminates Saturday when Xi will oversee an inauguration ceremony for the Asian financial hub's new leader, Carrie Lam.

