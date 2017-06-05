China Southern Airlines eyes Brazil and Argentina destinations to expand its global reach
Asia's largest carrier by passengers flown also plans to start service to Johannesburg in the wake of its 2015 inauguration of Nairobi flights Asia's largest carrier in terms of passengers flown plans to establish passenger routes to Brazil and Argentina within the next five years, completing its worldwide reach, senior vice president of marketing Wu Guoxiang said in an interview. Meanwhile, the airline also plans to start passenger service to Johannesburg, South Africa, after inaugurating service to Nairobi, Kenya in 2015, to build out its reach in Africa.
