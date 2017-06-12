China Eastern Airlines hits turbulence, 20 injured
At least 20 hurt, four seriously, on board China Eastern Airlines flight from Paris as it landed at Kunming airport. At least 20 people have been injured, four of them seriously, after an international China Eastern Airlines flight from Paris hit turbulence over southwest China, according to state news media.
