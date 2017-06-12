China Eastern Airlines hits turbulenc...

China Eastern Airlines hits turbulence, 20 injured

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Al Jazeera

At least 20 hurt, four seriously, on board China Eastern Airlines flight from Paris as it landed at Kunming airport. At least 20 people have been injured, four of them seriously, after an international China Eastern Airlines flight from Paris hit turbulence over southwest China, according to state news media.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Airlines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looks like Swiftflight buys Eastern Jun 16 Merger Mania 2
News Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar... Jun 13 OldCapt 14
News Jaime King Boycotts United Airlines following d... Jun 8 lin 3
Severing Qatar diplomatic ties a good thing. Jun 5 Google YouTube 1
News Southwest Airlines prepares for more growth wit... Jun 3 CaptJoe767 1
So DOT, FAA & Congress are going allow AA to sh... Jun 1 glasspilot 3
News Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein... May 26 Capt 1
See all Airlines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Airlines Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,311 • Total comments across all topics: 281,854,325

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC