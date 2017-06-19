Chicago hires new airport security chief after United flub
Chicago has hired a new security chief for its airports, including O'Hare International Airport where officers dragged a passenger from a United Airlines plane in April. The Chicago Department of Aviation said Tuesday that Andrew Velasquez will be managing deputy commissioner for safety and security in charge of O'Hare and Midway international airports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|B757 B767 Common type rating - GENIUS or Obsol...
|14 hr
|Soup Nazi
|4
|17.5" 18.0" Seat Y. Folks that is NOT changing.
|Mon
|Fatigued A320 B737
|1
|Boeing 757 737 replacement NSA talk... Where is...
|Mon
|C SERIES its called
|2
|Boeing launches new 73 Crampliner
|Mon
|Yawn
|1
|Looks like Swiftflight buys Eastern
|Jun 16
|Merger Mania
|2
|Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar...
|Jun 13
|OldCapt
|14
|Jaime King Boycotts United Airlines following d...
|Jun 8
|lin
|3
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC