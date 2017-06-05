Cayman Islands celebrates inaugural S...

Cayman Islands celebrates inaugural Southwest Airlines flight from Fort Lauderdale

Executives and flight crew from Southwest along with Cayman Islands Tourism and Aviation officials celebrate the arrival of the first flight to Grand Cayman GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands -- On Sunday, the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism celebrated the start of Southwest Airlines' daily nonstop service from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to Owen Roberts International Airport with a surprise flight gate party at the southern Florida airport, followed by continued festivities in Grand Cayman upon the inaugural flight's arrival.

