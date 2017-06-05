Cayman Islands celebrates inaugural Southwest Airlines flight from Fort Lauderdale
Executives and flight crew from Southwest along with Cayman Islands Tourism and Aviation officials celebrate the arrival of the first flight to Grand Cayman GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands -- On Sunday, the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism celebrated the start of Southwest Airlines' daily nonstop service from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to Owen Roberts International Airport with a surprise flight gate party at the southern Florida airport, followed by continued festivities in Grand Cayman upon the inaugural flight's arrival.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Severing Qatar diplomatic ties a good thing.
|Mon
|Google YouTube
|1
|Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar...
|Jun 4
|Rainbow Kid
|15
|Southwest Airlines prepares for more growth wit...
|Jun 3
|CaptJoe767
|1
|So DOT, FAA & Congress are going allow AA to sh...
|Jun 1
|glasspilot
|3
|Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein...
|May 26
|Capt
|1
|Note to Muslims and Islam
|May 25
|OldCapt
|19
|Australia rejected Qantas request for $2.7 B loan (Mar '14)
|May 25
|william Gregg
|3
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC