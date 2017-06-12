British Airways CEO puts cost of rece...

British Airways CEO puts cost of recent IT outage at 80 million pounds

A technological failure which stranded tens of thousands of British Airways passengers in May will cost the company around 80 million pounds , Willie Walsh, chief executive of BA parent International Airlines Group , said on Thursday. People queue with their luggage for the British Airways check-in desk at Gatwick Airport in southern England, Britain, May 28, 2017.

