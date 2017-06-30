Boeing's Singapore Airlines Order Was Critical
With the selection of Boeing, Boeing can still hope for additional orders, for example to replace the Singapore Airbus A380 fleet. In its order book update on the 23rd of June, jet maker Boeing did not only add a bunch of orders announced at this year's Paris Air Show, but also added the wide body jets ordered by Singapore Airlines for which a tentative agreement was reached earlier this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Off-duty cop tackles airline passenger opening ...
|Jun 27
|david
|1
|Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein...
|Jun 27
|old capt
|2
|Looks like Swiftflight buys Eastern
|Jun 24
|Merger Mania
|4
|Ed Goldman: Has my idea for dual-exit airline d...
|Jun 22
|Done
|4
|B757 B767 Common type rating - GENIUS or Obsol...
|Jun 20
|Soup Nazi
|4
|17.5" 18.0" Seat Y. Folks that is NOT changing.
|Jun 19
|Fatigued A320 B737
|1
|Boeing 757 737 replacement NSA talk... Where is...
|Jun 19
|C SERIES its called
|2
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC