Boeing, United provide travel for Chicago students abroad
Chicago Public Schools students and their teachers will travel this summer to Central and South America with free flights from The Boeing Co. and United Airlines .
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looks like Swiftflight buys Eastern
|7 hr
|Merger Mania
|2
|Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar...
|Jun 13
|OldCapt
|14
|Jaime King Boycotts United Airlines following d...
|Jun 8
|lin
|3
|Severing Qatar diplomatic ties a good thing.
|Jun 5
|Google YouTube
|1
|Southwest Airlines prepares for more growth wit...
|Jun 3
|CaptJoe767
|1
|So DOT, FAA & Congress are going allow AA to sh...
|Jun 1
|glasspilot
|3
|Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein...
|May 26
|Capt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC