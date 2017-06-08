Boeing on the hunt for 737 Max 10 customers, said to woo United, international airlines
Boeing is in talks with United Airlines and at least five other companies as the U.S. planemaker tries to line up initial customers for its 737 Max 10 jetliner and gain ground on a fast-selling Airbus model, people familiar with the matter said. The roster of potential buyers of the largest-ever 737, which is expected to launch this month, spans the globe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jaime King Boycotts United Airlines following d...
|3 hr
|lin
|3
|Severing Qatar diplomatic ties a good thing.
|Jun 5
|Google YouTube
|1
|Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar...
|Jun 4
|Rainbow Kid
|15
|Southwest Airlines prepares for more growth wit...
|Jun 3
|CaptJoe767
|1
|So DOT, FAA & Congress are going allow AA to sh...
|Jun 1
|glasspilot
|3
|Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein...
|May 26
|Capt
|1
|Note to Muslims and Islam
|May 25
|OldCapt
|19
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC