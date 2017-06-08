Boeing on the hunt for 737 Max 10 cus...

Boeing on the hunt for 737 Max 10 customers, said to woo United, international airlines

Boeing is in talks with United Airlines and at least five other companies as the U.S. planemaker tries to line up initial customers for its 737 Max 10 jetliner and gain ground on a fast-selling Airbus model, people familiar with the matter said. The roster of potential buyers of the largest-ever 737, which is expected to launch this month, spans the globe.

