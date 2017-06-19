Billionaire Warren Buffett Enjoys $76 Million Pay Day Thanks to Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways, the state-owned flag carrier of Qatar, on Thursday said that it intends to acquire a 10% stake in American Airlines , which sent the stocks of major U.S. carriers higher. Perhaps none were better positioned to take advantage of the jump than Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. , which invested billions of dollars into the U.S. airline industry earlier this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.