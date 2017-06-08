Attorney releases photos after man cl...

Attorney releases photos after man claims emotional support dog attacked him on flight

22 hrs ago

The attorney representing the Alabama man who claimed he was attacked by a emotional support dog while on board a Delta Air a Lines flight has released pictures of the injuries. According to a statement released by attorney Ross Massey, Marlin Jackson of Daphne, Alabama suffered several lacerations, including a puncture through the lip and gum.

Chicago, IL

