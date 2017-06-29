Analyst Says Airlines Could Take Off In Third Quarter
Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst Andrew Didora raised his price target on some U.S. airlines including Delta Air Lines , Southwest , United Airlines , American Airlines , Alaska Air Group , and JetBlue Airways . Didora pointed to the return to positive unit revenue in the second quarter, saying the question will be whether the trend can continue into the third quarter and second half of the year.
