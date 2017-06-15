American Airlines Group (AAL) vs. JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) Critical Survey
American Airlines Group and JetBlue Airways Corporation are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitabiliy, dividends and earnings. American Airlines Group has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looks like Swiftflight buys Eastern
|3 hr
|Merger Mania
|2
|Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar...
|Tue
|OldCapt
|14
|Jaime King Boycotts United Airlines following d...
|Jun 8
|lin
|3
|Severing Qatar diplomatic ties a good thing.
|Jun 5
|Google YouTube
|1
|Southwest Airlines prepares for more growth wit...
|Jun 3
|CaptJoe767
|1
|So DOT, FAA & Congress are going allow AA to sh...
|Jun 1
|glasspilot
|3
|Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein...
|May 26
|Capt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC