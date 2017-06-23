American Airlines CEO fired up about Qatar interest
U.S. Airways CEO Doug Parker announces the planned merger of AMR Corp, the parent of American Airlines, with U.S. Airways during a news conference at Dallas-Ft Worth International Airport February 14, 2013. The $11 billion all-stock deal, announced ... American Airlines CEO is not happy that Qatar Airways wants in on his airline.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looks like Swiftflight buys Eastern
|1 hr
|Merger Mania
|3
|Ed Goldman: Has my idea for dual-exit airline d...
|Thu
|Done
|4
|B757 B767 Common type rating - GENIUS or Obsol...
|Jun 20
|Soup Nazi
|4
|17.5" 18.0" Seat Y. Folks that is NOT changing.
|Jun 19
|Fatigued A320 B737
|1
|Boeing 757 737 replacement NSA talk... Where is...
|Jun 19
|C SERIES its called
|2
|Boeing launches new 73 Crampliner
|Jun 19
|Yawn
|1
|Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar...
|Jun 13
|OldCapt
|14
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC