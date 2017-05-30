Amazon Web Services pushing Kiwi innovation
Air New Zealand general manager of digital strategy and enablement Simona Turin says the airline is putting digital at the forefront of its business. The number of Air New Zealand flights booked on mobile devices is now more than the number made on desktop.
