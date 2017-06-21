Allegiant to add Ogdensburg Florida flight, drop another
Allegiant Air will be dropping one route from Ogdensburg International Airport to Florida and adding a new one to the Sunshine State in November, according to officials with the low-cost carrier. In November, Allegiant will add Tampa Bay to its list of areas serviced from Ogdensburg, according to spokeswoman Krysta Levy.
