Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) Shares B...

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Daily Political

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,198 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Airlines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar... 16 hr Rainbow Kid 15
News Southwest Airlines prepares for more growth wit... Sat CaptJoe767 1
So DOT, FAA & Congress are going allow AA to sh... Jun 1 glasspilot 3
News Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein... May 26 Capt 1
Note to Muslims and Islam May 25 OldCapt 19
News Australia rejected Qantas request for $2.7 B loan (Mar '14) May 25 william Gregg 3
News Gay couple accuses SouthwestAirlines of discrim... May 23 Grant 1
See all Airlines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Airlines Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Climate Change
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,698 • Total comments across all topics: 281,528,752

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC