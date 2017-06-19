AIRSHOW-China's Xiamen Airlines signs provisional deal for 10 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets
China's Xiamen Airlines has signed a memorandum of understanding to buy 10 of Boeing's new 737 MAX 10 jets, worth around $1.2 billion at current list prices, the two companies said at the Paris Airshow on Wednesday. Xiamen, a state-holding subsidiary of China Southern Airlines, said finalising the deal would require the approval of its board of directors, China Southern Airlines' board of directors and the Chinese Government.
