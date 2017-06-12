Airplane attack focuses debate on sup...

Airplane attack focuses debate on support animals

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Airlines are not allowed to require documentation that a service or emotional support has been trained, and they can insist that animals wear muzzles only under certain conditions. A harrowing dog attack aboard a Delta Air Lines jet in Atlanta has put a spotlight on the federal law that requires airlines to accommodate passengers' emotional support animals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Airlines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looks like Swiftflight buys Eastern Fri Merger Mania 2
News Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar... Jun 13 OldCapt 14
News Jaime King Boycotts United Airlines following d... Jun 8 lin 3
Severing Qatar diplomatic ties a good thing. Jun 5 Google YouTube 1
News Southwest Airlines prepares for more growth wit... Jun 3 CaptJoe767 1
So DOT, FAA & Congress are going allow AA to sh... Jun 1 glasspilot 3
News Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein... May 26 Capt 1
See all Airlines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Airlines Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,695 • Total comments across all topics: 281,838,424

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC