Airlines Say Travelers May Be Growing Accustomed to Terror Spree 18 minutes ago
It may be a sign of the times, but the latest round of terrorist attacks in Europe appears not to be having the usual impact on travel demand as tourists show signs of becoming inured to the threat of violence. British Airways has seen no dip in bookings following the recent deaths in London and Manchester, according to the head of its parent group Demand from Asia has advanced more than expected and the weaker pound is encouraging travel from the U.S., IAG Chief Executive Officer Willie Walsh said in an interview in Cancun, Mexico.
