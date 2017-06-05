Airlines face fight to save service reputations
Global airlines need to work harder to link culture and customer service with commercial success, Air New Zealand chief executive Christopher Luxon says. "We're well and truly punching well above our weight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Comments
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jaime King Boycotts United Airlines following d...
|Jun 8
|lin
|3
|Severing Qatar diplomatic ties a good thing.
|Jun 5
|Google YouTube
|1
|Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar...
|Jun 4
|Rainbow Kid
|15
|Southwest Airlines prepares for more growth wit...
|Jun 3
|CaptJoe767
|1
|So DOT, FAA & Congress are going allow AA to sh...
|Jun 1
|glasspilot
|3
|Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein...
|May 26
|Capt
|1
|Note to Muslims and Islam
|May 25
|OldCapt
|19
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC