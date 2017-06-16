Airline tries to treat dead dog as lo...

Airline tries to treat dead dog as lost luggage

16 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

A Chinese airline has been accused of treating the devastating death of a pet on a flight as lost luggage. China Eastern Airlines was transporting a three-year-old Golden Retriever named Doudou from Shenzhen to Wuhan, where the owner's parents live, when the pet died on board, China's Xinhua News Agency reported .

