Air New Zealand wins four contracts with US Navy
Air New Zealand said its gas turbines business has won four contracts worth up to US$42 million to service and overhaul gas turbines that power much of the US Navy's fleet. The contracts are to service and overhaul General Electric LM2500 Gas Turbines and will see Air New Zealand's Auckland-based gas turbines team carry out maintenance and overhaul work for the next few years.
