Air Canada inaugurates Daily Montreal...

Air Canada inaugurates Daily Montreal-Washington Dulles (IAD) Flights

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Canada NewsWire

"We are happy to once again operate Montreal-Washington Dulles flights that complement our existing twice daily flights to Washington National Airport and strengthen our market presence in the commitment to expand our global reach from Montreal-Trudeau reinforcing it as a hub that offers convenient connections from points throughout In addition, Air Canada is the only carrier at Montreal-Trudeau to fly non-stop to Los Angeles, San Francisco, flag carrier is among the 20 largest airlines in the world and in 2016 served close to 45 million customers. Air Canada provides scheduled passenger service directly to 64 airports in , the world's most comprehensive air transportation network serving 1,300 airports in 191 countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada NewsWire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Airlines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
17.5" 18.0" Seat Y. Folks that is NOT changing. 11 hr Fatigued A320 B737 1
Boeing 757 737 replacement NSA talk... Where is... 12 hr C SERIES its called 2
B757 B767 Common type rating - GENIUS or Obsol... 12 hr None Yawn Plus 2
Boeing launches new 73 Crampliner 12 hr Yawn 1
Looks like Swiftflight buys Eastern Jun 16 Merger Mania 2
News Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar... Jun 13 OldCapt 14
News Jaime King Boycotts United Airlines following d... Jun 8 lin 3
See all Airlines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Airlines Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Recession
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,065 • Total comments across all topics: 281,883,679

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC