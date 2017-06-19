Air Canada Celebrates First Montreal-...

Air Canada Celebrates First Montreal-Tel Aviv Flight

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Canada NewsWire

Today we are pleased to launch a new seasonal non-stop service between , President, Passenger Airlines at Air Canada. "This new service also reflects Air Canada's ongoing international expansion strategy, from which is a rare city that enjoys two major assets that usually do not exist in the same destination.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada NewsWire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Airlines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ed Goldman: Has my idea for dual-exit airline d... 13 hr Done 4
B757 B767 Common type rating - GENIUS or Obsol... Jun 20 Soup Nazi 4
17.5" 18.0" Seat Y. Folks that is NOT changing. Jun 19 Fatigued A320 B737 1
Boeing 757 737 replacement NSA talk... Where is... Jun 19 C SERIES its called 2
Boeing launches new 73 Crampliner Jun 19 Yawn 1
Looks like Swiftflight buys Eastern Jun 16 Merger Mania 2
News Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar... Jun 13 OldCapt 14
See all Airlines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Airlines Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,136 • Total comments across all topics: 281,956,608

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC