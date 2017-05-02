Why Delta Air Lines Shares Ascended 5%
Delta updated investors on its business performance in April this morning, advising that consolidated passenger unit revenue increased 1% year over year in April. That number would have grown even higher but for the negative impact of severe storms that hit Delta's Atlanta hub in early April, forcing the airline to cancel in excess of 3,000 flights .
